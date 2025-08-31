Caleb College Student Emerges World Best In Cambridge English Language Exams

Kenechukwu Oluwafemi Morayo Uba of Caleb International College, Lagos has emerged student with the highest mark in English Language across the world in the 2024 International General Certificate of Secondary Education Examinations (IGCSE) conducted by Cambridge International Examination Council.

The prestigious British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards lauded Kenechukwu Morayo Uba for her exceptional performance in English Language as a second language ( speaking endorsement) in the Cambridge Examinations.

Kenechukwu, who was filled with excitement while being presented with the Cambridge certificate at an awards ceremony held yesterday at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, was described by Louise Hendey, the Managing Director, Sub – Saharan Africa, International Education, Cambridge, as a pride not only to Nigeria, but Africa.

The world best student in English Language, Uba, who was celebrated with a standing ovation by Louise Hendey and other guests from the six continents of the world while being presented with her certificate, was also portrayed as a great inspiration for Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

While speaking on the honour brought to the college, the Director, Dr. Ola Adebogun, attributed the feat to the management of the school’s competence, capacity to work diligently and highly skilled academic and non – academic staff.

Dr. Adebogun, the Visitor to Caleb University, cited the Caleb Group of Schools’ insistence on due process, recruitment of high quality staff and conformity to quality assurance standards stipulated by government and regulatory bodies as some of the things the management was doing to ensure its students excel in all national and international examinations and competitions.

He further added that the array of laurels won by the school both in Nigeria and across the world were ascribable to the school’s foundation as a faith – based citadel of learning that offers balanced education that combine morals with quality teaching and the affirmation that students learn in a serene atmosphere conducive for learning.

The renowned Educationist noted that the school’s products had been found worthy both in character and learning, stressing that the school had been producing top – range young boys and girls of proven integrity who excelled in their further studies and were doing well in their respective endeavours.

” It is at Caleb Group of Schools that everyone has a fair chance of fulfilling his or her dreams and here we offer a competitive environment where focussed young minds are nurtured to achieve their full potentials”, he said.

Dr. Adebogun, however, assured parents, students and the Nigerian academic community that Caleb Group of Schools would continue to strive hard to sustain its record of excellence given its top – rated infrastructure and quality of staff.