Calcium, Vitamin D May Lower Cancer Risk but Raise Heart Risk – Experts

The use of calcium and vitamin D supplements in women who are postmenopausal may reduce the risk of death from cancer, but they may also increase risk of death from cardiovascular disease (CDV) These are the results of research published in the journal ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’, which reports that women who took calcium and vitamin D supplements had a seven per cent lower risk of death from cancer but a six per cent higher risk of death from CVD.

“Our study also found an 11 per cent lower risk for total cancer, including 31 per cent and 19 per cent lower incidences of colorectal cancer and invasive breast cancer,” the study authors wrote. To reach their findings, the researchers from the University of Arizona in the United States (U.S.) conducted a follow-up analysis to the largest ever randomised trial of calcium and vitamin D supplementation, which examined the health outcomes of those supplements on more than 36,000 postmenopausal women.