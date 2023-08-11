Calcium Carbide: How Nigerians Are Killing Each Other Deliberately -NAFDAC

…says drug hawkers are merchants of death

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that a whole lot of Nigerians are currently suffering from diseases such as cancer, heart, kidney, and liver failure because they unknowingly consumed fruits ripened with calcium carbide by the sellers.

The agency also said the menace of drug hawking poses a serious challenge to Healthcare Delivery System in the country and this underscored its resolute determination to totally eradicate the illicit trade.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye said this in Uyo, the capital of Akwa-Ibom State on Thursday during NAFDAC’s Media Sensitization Workshop on Dangers of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits with Calcium Carbide held for journalists within Akwa-Ibom, Abia, Imo, Rivers and Cross River State.

Prof Adeyeye who was represented by NAFDAC’s Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research, Dr Leonard Omokpariola said that it is unfortunate that a whole lot of Nigerians are poisoning each other deliberately in the name of doing quick business and getting fast profit that could still come if done properly.

He said that fruits provide the body with micronutrients that improve immunity and prevent diseases among other benefits and ripening is a unique aspect of plant development, which makes the fruit edible, softer, sweeter, more palatable, nutritious, and attractive.

However, doing so with Calcium Carbide is a massive death sentence for consumers as Acetylene produced by Calcium Carbide affects the neurological system and reduces oxygen supply to the brain and further induces prolonged hypoxia.

Omokpariola said that the impurities are hazardous to pregnant women and children and may lead to headaches, dizziness, mood disturbances, mental confusion, memory loss, cerebral oedema (swelling in the brain caused by excessive fluids), sleepiness, seizure, etc.

He said that fruits artificially ripened with calcium carbide may be ripe on the skin, but the inside remains unripe, stressing that one can identify such artificially ripened fruits if one notices that the fruits are all yellow whereas the stem is dark.

According to him, the above is true, especially with banana and plantain, and added that naturally ripened fruits usually have brown or black spots, while those artificially ripened have traces of powdery substances and peel off quickly.

He said that the effect of artificial ripening on fruit quality includes but is not limited to considerable loss of properties such as colour, taste, and feel, adding that such practice does not give the natural aroma and flavour to the fruits.

“These fruits do not possess uniform colour and are less juicy than when ripened naturally and have a comparatively shorter shelf life. Calcium Carbide when sprayed with water reacts chemically to produce acetylene, which acts like ethylene and ripens fruits by a similar process. Calcium carbide generally contains impurities such as arsenic, lead particles, phosphorus, etc., that pose several very serious health hazards.

“Calcium Carbide is alkaline in nature and erodes the mucosal tissue in the abdominal region and disrupts intestinal functions. Consuming such artificially ripened fruits could result in sleeping disorders, mouth ulcers, skin rashes, kidney problems, and possibly even cancer.

“Other symptoms of poisoning include diarrhoea (with or without blood), burning or tingling sensation in abdomen and chest difficulty in swallowing, irritation in eyes/skin, sore throat, cough, shortness in breathing, numbness, etc.”

The NAFDAC Director-General equally said that apart from sensitization campaigns and Enforcement activities, NAFDAC has commissioned a scientific study on the best approach towards mitigating the health hazards posed by the ripening of fruits with carbides.

“I have mandated some of my directors and support staff to take these campaigns to the nooks and crannies of this country. We are confident of winning the war against these two hydra-headed public health menaces,” the Director General said.

Speaking on Drug Hawking, Omokpariola said that many Drug Hawkers are knowingly or unknowingly merchants of Death who expose essential and Life Saving Medicines to the vagaries of inclement weather which degrade the active ingredients of the medicine and turn them to poisons thus endangering human lives.

He urged the media to help discourage innocent Nigerians who patronize such hawkers to desist from such patronage as it has suddenly become the easiest road to an early grave.

“Most of the drugs sold by the illiterate and semi-literate Drug Hawkers are counterfeit, substandard or expired, and therefore do not meet the quality, safety, and efficacy requirement of regulated medicines.

“Prescription drugs are also sold by the itinerant Drug Hawkers who also hold a consultation, recommend and prescribe medicines to their gullible “patients”.”

Omokpariola said that drug hawkers are also the major distributors and suppliers of narcotic medicines to criminal networks such as armed bandits, insurgents, kidnappers, and armed robbers, stressing that drug hawkers constitute a serious threat to our national security.

“Drugs are sensitive life-saving commodities which should not be sold on the streets/motor parks or open markets just like any other article of trade. I wish to warn that any Drug Hawker arrested by NAFDAC will be prosecuted, and will face a jail term, and our Enforcement Officers are currently carrying out synchronized nationwide operations.

“No offender will be spared from facing the full wrath of the Law. In this regard, we solicit the cooperation and support of all other Law Enforcement Agencies, Nigerian Journalists, and well-meaning Nigerians in riding the country of this harmful and shameful practice.”