Calamity Looms at UCH as IBEDC Disconnects Power Over Unpaid Electricity Bills

Lives may be lost at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, following the reported disconnection of light in the hospital over unpaid electricity bills on the orders of the management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Sources said the lives of those in life support and other critical and emergency situations are at risk if nothing urgent was done for electricity to be stored urgently. It was learnt yesterday that UCH had been unable to settle its outstanding electricity debt, which amounts about N400 million.

Sources said there was no backup plan for electricity, and that the hospital relies solely on a diesel generator to keep life-critical areas such as the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Cardiac Unit, Accident & Emergency Unit, and select wards operational. It was also learnt that the radiology, mortuary and other vital departments in the hospital could suffer the most severe impacts and potentially compromise patients’ care and safety.

The IBEDC’s Business Manager at Dugbe, whose name had yet to be ascertained, assured that once the hospital settles its debts, they will prioritise restablishing power to the facility. Efforts to get the response of the Chief Medi- cal Director of the hospital, Jesse Otegbayo, proved abortive as he declined the call.