Calabar SAPZ: Shettima Assures Nigerians Of Food Self-Sufficiency

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to achieving self-sufficiency in food and agriculture, leveraging Nigeria’s vast potential in the agricultural sector.

The assurance was given during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) located along Tinapa Road in Adiabo, Cross River State.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Shettima emphasized that the Tinubu-led government recognizes Nigeria’s comparative advantage in agriculture and is determined to harness it to diversify the economy and strengthen the non-oil sector.

“Our administration is working tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in food production and agricultural development,” Shettima stated, highlighting the SAPZ initiative as a critical step toward this goal.

Shettima commended Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu, for his visionary leadership and relentless efforts in establishing agriculture-related ventures.

He noted that such initiatives have the potential to transform the state into a hub of agricultural innovation and self-reliance, aligning with the Federal Government’s broader objectives.

In his remarks, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), described the SAPZ as a game-changer for Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

He expressed optimism that the project would deliver significant economic benefits, creating jobs and boosting food security.

However, Dr. Adesina called for synergy between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and other stakeholders to ensure the initiative achieves its intended outcomes.

“Collaboration is key to delivering the expected dividends to Nigerians,” he urged.

The SAPZ project is expected to drive agro-industrial development, enhance value addition, and promote sustainable economic growth in Cross River State and beyond.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s quest to bolster its agricultural sector and reduce dependence on oil revenue.

Governor Otu, in his response, reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming Cross River into an agricultural powerhouse, thanking the Federal Government and the AfDB for their support in bringing the SAPZ vision to reality.

The event was attended by top government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders in the agricultural sector, all united in their resolve to see Nigeria thrive through innovative agro-industrial initiatives.

