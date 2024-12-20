Calabar Carnival: Tourism Bureau Doles Out N1m To Hoteliers, Others

Share

Cross River State Tourism Bureau has gifted major hotels in the state one million naira each for them to upgrade their facilities ahead of the Calabar carnival billed for December 28.

The Managing Director of the State Tourism Bureau, Ekpenyong Ojoi, who was on ground to repeat what he has done in the last one-year said the gesture was in appreciation of the consistency of the beneficiaries in sustaining their businesses, even in hard times.

Ojoi challenged the hoteliers to use the money in a way that would lift their businesses, noting that the Bureau had taken note of their sacrifices and would always be there to support them.

Speaking during the event, the Special Adviser on General Duties to the State Governor, Barr. Ekpenyong Akiba explained that the state has taken Tourism as it’s mainstay of the economy.

According to him, “Cross River State is the hub of Tourism in Africa and the Tourism Bureau has done so much to attract both tourists and visitors to the state. With the coming of Africa’s biggest street party, we can only hope for the best this year.

“This year’s carnival will take a different shape from what happened last year because a lot of innovations have been added and with the visitors expected, the hoteliers have a big role to play,” he said.

Apart from giving one million naira to major hotels, the bureau also gave N500,000 to some major restaurants and bars that have provided quality cuisines and are noted for both local and continental dishes patronized by visitors during the period.

