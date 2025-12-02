Calabar Carnival: Otu Flags Off Free Transportation Programme

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu, has kick-started his annual free transportation programme for the Christmas season, an initiative that will allow residents and tourists to move across the state without paying transport fares.

The programme, launched on Monday in Calabar by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, aligns with Governor Otu’s “Season of Sweetness” agenda, which aims to ease movement and reduce financial pressure on households during the festive period.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Deputy Governor said the gesture reflects the administration’s commitment to citizens’ welfare, ensuring that everyone fully enjoys the Christmas season without worrying about transport costs.

“It is a season of sweetness, so we want the people of Cross River State to be part of this season of sweetness,” Odey said. “That is why we have decided to provide free transportation to Cross Riverians and even our tourists and visitors for the next 31 days. Anyone who wants to travel anywhere within Cross River State will be transported free of charge.”

Odey assured commuters of safety and reliability throughout the period, explaining that all vehicles had been inspected and certified for use.

He appealed to beneficiaries to use the service responsibly and share positive feedback about the state’s improving transport system.

He added that riverine communities are also fully covered, with free boats deployed to serve water-linked settlements.

Special Adviser to the Governor on General Duties, Ekpenyong Akiba, Esq., said the initiative reinforces Governor Otu’s reputation as a promise-keeper who prioritises policies that cushion the effects of economic hardship.

He explained that major routes across the Calabar metropolis are covered through dedicated shuttle services, while several buses have been assigned to long-distance corridors.

“We have buses heading to Ikom, Ogoja, Obudu, Obanliku and even interior communities like Oban in Akamkpa, and it is completely free,” he said.

“Each bus also has a monitoring team attached to ensure smooth movement and quick response to any emergency. Our phone numbers are boldly displayed on the branded buses for easy contact.”

Akiba further noted that free water transportation is running concurrently to serve riverine populations, ensuring inclusivity. Over 60 minibuses have been deployed in Calabar alone, operating daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the expanded festive mobility plan.

He added that allowances have been provided for commercial drivers and support staff engaged in the exercise, with all vehicles operating toll-free for the entire month. The initiative, he said, is a comprehensive welfare package that supports both commuters and operators.

A female commercial driver, Lela Ezege, expressed excitement at being part of the programme, describing Governor Otu as a leader who listens to the people.

“Everybody will be happy that something like this is coming up again for the third time,” she said. “He is one in a million. He knows what the people want and he listens to our cry.”

Residents Mr. Sunday Oqua and Mrs. Emilia Okongor, the first passengers to board the free shuttle, also praised the government for easing transportation costs at a time when the cost of living remains high. They prayed for the continuation of people-focused policies that directly improve daily life.