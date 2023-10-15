Calabar Carnival: GRSG Appeals To NIS To Facilitate Tourists Entry Into State

Cross River State Government has appealed to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to do everything possible to encourage tourists to attend this year’s Carnival Calabar.

Commissioner, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Chief Abubakar Ewa, who made the appeal also assured NIS of his ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the federal agency as preparations for the Calabar International Festival heighten.

Ewa made the appeal when the controller of Immigration Service, Cross River State Command, Mr. E. O. Akinrinsola a courtesy call in his office at the weekend.

The Commissioner stated that the service plays an important role in growing the tourism sector of the State in particular, and the nation at large hence, the need for synergy.

Chief Ewa told his visitor that the Calabar Festival is a national festival that attracts tourists from all over the world to the State, and appealed to the service to ensure that an enabling environment is created with the right attitude for visitors to get easy access to the State.

Responding, Akinrinsola lauded the Ministry for its pivotal role in building a positive image for the country through tourism and festivals.

He commended the State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, for the choice of Ewa as commissioner for Tourism, describing him as one with the intellectual ability to ensure that the Tourism Ministry achieves its objectives.

Akinrinsola disclosed that the service recently reviewed its visa policy to make provisions for tourists with international passports under very liberal conditions, adding that they are ready to balance tourism with security to ensure easy movement and access into the State.

The high point of the event was a presentation of souvenirs to the Honourable Commissioner to commemorate the visit.

Meanwhile, the state kick-started activities leading to the carnival proper on Sunday with dry run carnival which is usually used to test-run the main carnival with a promise by both the state governor, Prince Bassey Otu and the Carnival Commission to exhibit the best of the carnival this year.