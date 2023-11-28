Calabar Carnival: CRSG Doles Out N1m To Hoteliers

Ahead of the annual Calabar carnival billed to hold in December, the Cross River State Government has released one million naira each to ten hoteliers to boost their hospitality business.

Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, on behalf of the state Governor on Tuesday, the Managing Director of Cross River Tourism Bureau, Prince Ojoi Ekpenyong said Governor Bassey Otu was passionate about the tourism sector and would support the hospitality industry to overcome present challenges.

According to Ekpenyong, “The award presentation is a tangible demonstration of government commitment to fostering economic growth and empowerment within our state.

“These exceptional hotels were carefully selected based on their commendable efforts on staying up-to-date with licensing requirements and their potential for remarkable growth,” he said.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayanbem called on the beneficiaries to utilize the money for the three reasons it has been given which, he mentioned to include: painting, changing of beddings as well as sourcing for alternative means of light (solar).

The Speaker, who was represented by the Minority Leader, Hon. Samuel Neji Abang (Ikom1 state constituency), however, warned against harbouring kidnappers in hotels, disclosing that the House of Assembly would make laws the ensure that criminals take their turn in courts.

Special Adviser to the Governor on General Duties, Barr. Ekpenyong Akiba said the governor decided to support the hotels in order to provide decent accommodation to visitors and tourists who are expected to come in large numbers into the state.