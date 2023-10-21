Cairo Summit: Tunisia, Algeria Boycott Participation Over Israeli Delegation

The presence of an Israeli delegation to the Cairo Peace Summit created diplomatic tensions as Tunisia and Algeria opted to boycott the summit, which was intended to resolve the Palestinian issue.

Citing the presence of an Israeli diplomatic mission, the Tunisian media outlet, Radio Mosaique said on Saturday that Tunisia will not be attending the conference that was being held in the capital of Egypt.

Several international leaders attended the conference, which was called by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

They included delegates from Qatar, Turkey, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, and Mahmoud Abbas, the president of Palestine.

Algerian newspaper Al-Shorouk also reported Algeria’s refusal to partake in the summit due to Israel’s participation, highlighting Algeria’s objection to the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

While leaders from several countries and international organizations, such as the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, were present, Tunisia and Algeria’s absence underscored the deep-seated sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The summit aimed to address the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip, which has been under continuous Israeli bombardment since October 7 following Hamas’s initiation of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.” The conflict has led to a death toll exceeding 4,000, with over 13,000 individuals reported injured