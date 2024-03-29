Cairo Ojougboh for burial April 19

The family of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Executive Director Cairo Ojougboh has fixed April 19 for his burial. Ojougboh reportedly slumped while watching a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match involving Nigeria on February 7. According to the family, the ex-House of Representatives member will buried at the Ojougboh Family Compound in Agbor, Delta State.

A family statement said: “The late Ojougboh was an illustrious son of Delta State. He was a grassroots politician who has contributed immensely to the development of Delta State and the nation at large. “He was a prominent, fearless and outspoken politician without prejudice to tribe or tongue. “Ojougboh was conscientious, amiable, accessible and generous to all who came across him and was committed to serving the public interest and improving the lives of citizens.”