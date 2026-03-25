Caicedo Dismisses Real Madrid Move, Pledges Loyalty To Chelsea

On Wednesday, Chelsea FC midfielder Moisés Caicedo played down reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid, firmly shutting down the growing transfer speculation.

This is even as the midfielder reiterated that his future lies with Chelsea and not elsewhere in a recent interview sighted by New Telegraph.

The Ecuadorian international made it clear that he has no plans to leave Stamford Bridge anytime soon, underlining his commitment to the club.

What Caicedo Said:

Caicedo has made his ambitions clear, expressing a strong desire to build a lasting legacy at Chelsea FC.

“I want to become a Chelsea legend,” he stated, underlining his long-term commitment to the club.

The midfielder also emphasised that his immediate focus remains on delivering for both Chelsea and the Ecuador national team.

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“I’m under contract at Chelsea, and my focus is on Chelsea and Ecuador,” he added.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano echoed Caicedo’s stance, revealing the player’s deep connection with the club and its supporters.

“He really feels the love from the Chelsea fans. It hasn’t been an easy season, but he believes in the project,” Romano explained.

Romano also noted that despite past interest from Liverpool FC, Caicedo remains convinced his future lies in west London, with a determination to achieve success and fulfil his dream of becoming a club legend.

Since his high-profile move from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023, Caicedo has developed into a key figure in Chelsea’s midfield.