CAGS Iperu 65th Anniversary, Mega-Reunion Begin Monday

A week-long activity marking the 65th founding anniversary and Mega-Reunion of Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, begins on Monday, January 20.

Details of the programme of events were announced in a statement issued by the anniversary planning committee and signed by the Chairman of the National Executive Central Working Committee, Mr. Dayo Akerele and General Secretary, National Executive Committee, Prince Gaffar Adesoga Owokalade.

On Monday, current and old students will embark on Awareness and Visitation from the Garage to Alaperu Palace to CAGS with a led screen vehicle.

Awareness and distribution and health talk, a free selected medical examination will be held on Tuesday, January 21.

School Inter House Sports and other sporting activities are scheduled for Wednesday, while Thursday will feature a Novelty football match between the Old Students Team and the School Team, exhibitions of creativities

On Friday, the Old students will coordinate the assembly in the morning and attend Jumat prayer. Prize giving and Gift distribution will also be done on the same day.

The Grand Finale of the anniversary will be on Saturday, featuring recognition of prominent and outstanding Alumni and the Commissioning of projects by the Old Students Association of the school led by the National President, Mr Armstrong ‘Tope Akintunde.

The projects include the new Apollo Gate, Health Bay, School Ambulance, School Buses, CAGSOSA exco Bus, and Alumni website.

Thanksgiving Service and the Official Inauguration of the School Chapel are scheduled for Sunday.

