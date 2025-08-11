CAFS 2025: FirstBank Champions Inclusive Fintech Innovation

As a legacy institution with over 131 years of leadership in financial services, FirstBank’s sponsorship of Canada-Africa Fintech Summit (CAFS 2025) highlights its commitment to fostering cross-border collaboration, financial inclusion, and forward-thinking innovation in the global fintech landscape.

Held in Toronto Canada, the event was convened by Dr. Segun Aina, President of the African Fintech Network, CAFS 2025. It was a landmark event that united fintech leaders, regulators, startups, and investors from Africa and Canada to explore scalable digital solutions, encourage investment, and promote inclusive economic development across both continents.

Olayinka Ijabiyi, Ag. Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank, stated: “Our support of CAFS 2025 reflects our belief that collaboration between African and Canadian fintech ecosystems can lead to transformative innovations. FirstBank is proud to help shape that future.”

During a high-level panel discussion with Rudy Cuzzeto, MPP for Mississauga–Lakeshore, and David Stevenson, Country Director for the United Nations World Food Programme (Nigeria), Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive for E-Business & Retail Products at FirstBank, stressed the significance of digital collaboration in Africa’s financial ecosystem. “We’re building APIs that understand regulatory bifurcation, who has access to what, and why.

The technology is the easy part. The real challenge lies in maintaining security, consent, and performance,” he explained. “In Nigeria, fintech has evolved beyond disruption to convergence, integrating banks, fintechs, and regulators into an agile and accountable ecosystem,” he added.

He further emphasized that regulatory clarity is essential for building public trust and attracting private investment in fintech, stating, “the more we collaborate, the more lessons we learn, and the greater the benefits for consumers.”

In a separate panel discussion, Rachel Adeshina, Chief Technology Officer at FirstBank, shared insights on harnessing AI to enhance credit access for the underbanked. “We’re addressing data poverty by using AI to interpret alternative data, allowing us to lend to individuals who might otherwise be invisible to the traditional credit system,” she noted.