CAFCL: Finidi Eyes Victory For Rivers United Against Berkane

Finidi George has expressed full confidence in Rivers United’s readiness for Moroccan heavyweights RS Berkane in Friday’s CAF Champions League group stage showdown at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, the former Super Eagles’ coach welcomed the visitors but maintained that his team is fully focused on securing maximum points to revive their Group B campaign after last weekend’s setback in Cairo.

Finidi described the return to Uyo as a welcome boost after their 3–0 loss to Pyramids FC, insisting that the atmosphere at home and the support from fans will fuel their determination.

He revealed that Rivers United had taken crucial lessons from their loss in Egypt, stressing that such lapses, especially the drop in concentration after the 50th minute, will not be repeated.

According to him, the group stage debutants are equipped with the right information and tactical awareness required to handle Berkane.

The Rivers United’s Technical Manager confirmed that his backroom staff have thoroughly studied RS Berkane and understand what to expect from the 2022 CAF Confederation Cup champions.

He praised the players’ response in training since returning from Cairo, noting that their intensity, focus, and hunger to correct previous errors have been evident throughout the week.

Finidi added that the team’s preparation has been tailored to ensure total concentration for the full 90 minutes, a major area he highlighted as non-negotiable.

He reassured fans that Rivers United will approach the fixture with the seriousness it deserves, as victory is essential to keep their qualification hopes alive.

With kick-off scheduled for 5 pm today, Finidi concluded by expressing belief in his players’ ability to deliver a positive result.

He reiterated that Rivers United are “quite positive” about their chances and will play their “A-game” against Berkane.

He described the match as an opportunity for the team to show character, bounce back immediately, and set their CAF Champions League campaign back on track.