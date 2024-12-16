CAFCC: Nigerians Power Black Bulls Rout Of Enyimba

Share

Two Nigerianborn players, Rume Akporoh and Francis Ayuba Abubakar, were both at the forefront of the Black Bulls’ demolition of two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba, yesterday afternoon with the Mozambique side running away with a 3-0 win in their CAF Confederation Cup group stage game.

With the result, the chances of Enyimba progressing to the knockout stage of the competition became dicey after securing a solitary one point from their three games played.

Enyimba started the game on their back foot as they were a goal down after a quarter of an hour with Nigerianborn Rume Akporoh scoring the opening goal.

Fidel De Sousa’s 57thminute goal increased the tally for the home side before another Nigerian-born Francis Ayuba Abubakar put the final nail in Enyimba’s coffin in the 64th minute.

