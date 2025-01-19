CAFCC: Miracle-seeking Enyimba target win in Cairo

Share

With little hope of qualifying for the quarterfinal stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, the country’s only surviving club on the continent, Enyimba, will be hoping for a miracle as they face off against defending champions, Zamalek of Egypt in their final group stage game

With five points from five games, the two-time CAF Champions League winners already staring elimination in the face and a win away from home might not be enough for them to progress with results from the other centre, also important for them to qualify.

Enyimba are looking up to possible upstage of the defending champions on Sunday and a likely slip by the other Egyptian club, Al Masry, who will host Mozambique’s Associação Black Bulls.

“Our Journey to Zamalek: Another Shot at a Reason to Smile,” Enyimba assured fans on their website.

“A lot has been said about our game against Al Masry, one which we should have won. The boys gave what they could, yet we still fell short of that victory. But like the Elephant, we will keep trudging on.

“We have an uphill task against Zamalek in Egypt, which is surmountable. It is football anyway.

“We have had situations when we had our backs against the wall but we still found our way out to stand tall.

“With Zamalek already through to the next round, they are no longer under pressure and it is an advantage for us.

“The players are aware of how big the challenge is and it is time to give it one last shot.

“We have that strong mentality, and it is what we should take into the game.

“We should banish the unpleasant memories of the last game and move ahead. Like it is said in football, it is not over until it is over.

“We will go to Egypt, we will fight till the end and hopefully, we will have a reason to smile again.”

