CAF Unveils Prize Money For 2024 Women’s Champions League

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially revealed the prize money for this year’s eagerly awaited CAF Women’s Champions League, which will showcase Africa’s top women’s football teams.

In a move that highlights the growing prestige and investment in women’s football on the continent, the prize fund for the competition has been significantly increased.

The tournament’s champion will walk away with a substantial $600,000, a major boost to the development of women’s football in Africa.

The runners-up will receive $400,000 in recognition of their hard work and strong performance throughout the competition.

In addition, teams finishing in third and fourth places will not go home empty-handed. The third-place team will earn $350,000, while the fourth-place team will take home $300,000.

This generous prize structure is designed to incentivize teams to perform at their best and further elevate the status of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The tournament’s prize pool also underscores CAF’s commitment to ensuring that all participating teams benefit financially, with every team guaranteed a $150,000 participation fee, even if they do not make it to the knockout stages.

“This initiative is part of CAF’s broader efforts to support and empower women’s football across Africa.

Among the competitors, the Edo Queens of Nigeria will make their historic debut in this year’s edition, marking an exciting milestone for the club as they take on Africa’s elite women’s teams for the first time.

The 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League will be held from November 9 to November 23, with matches taking place in the vibrant Moroccan cities of El Jadida and Casablanca.

The event is expected to not only celebrate the talent and achievements of Africa’s leading women footballers but also foster greater interest and investment in the women’s game across the continent.

As the competition draws near, excitement is building, with fans across Africa eagerly awaiting the thrilling action on the pitch, as well as the potential to witness history being made in women’s football.

