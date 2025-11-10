CAF Unveils Official Match Ball For AFCON 2025 In Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially unveiled the match ball for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to take place in Morocco.

According to CAF, the newly designed ball reflects the spirit, unity, and vibrancy of African football, featuring unique patterns and colours inspired by the continent’s rich cultural diversity.

The continental football body described the ball’s design as a blend of modern innovation and African identity, symbolising pride, excellence, and the shared heritage of African nations.

The unveiling represents a major milestone in the countdown to AFCON 2025, further heightening excitement among football fans as preparations continue for Africa’s premier football tournament.