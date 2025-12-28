CAF Unveils New AFCON Man Of The Match Trophy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has introduced a newly designed Man of the Match trophy for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, describing it as a powerful symbol of unity, diversity and the shared identity of African football.

Unveiled at the start of the tournament on Sunday, December 21, the redesigned award reflects CAF’s renewed vision of celebrating individual brilliance while highlighting the collective spirit that defines football on the continent.

The initiative, developed in partnership with TotalEnergies, aims to align personal achievement with Africa’s cultural values and growing global influence in the sport.

The trophy features 24 radiant beams, each representing one of the participating nations at AFCON 2025.

READ ALSO:

Together, the beams symbolise how different cultures, histories and footballing traditions come together to form a unified African game.

The use of blended materials further reinforces the message of diversity and shared identity.

At the centre of the design is the Damask rose, a symbol closely associated with host nation Morocco.

According to CAF, the emblem represents heritage, pride and the historic significance of the tournament being staged in the North African country.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman was among the first recipients of the new award after delivering an impressive performance in the Super Eagles’ 3–2 victory over Tunisia.

Reflecting on the honour, Lookman described the trophy as a symbol that goes beyond individual recognition.

“This award represents more than one player,” he said. “It reflects the story of African football, unity, pride and excellence on a global stage.

It pushes you to give everything, knowing you are part of something bigger.”

CAF also confirmed that other players, including Morocco’s Brahim Díaz and Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi, have received the award during the tournament, reinforcing its role in celebrating outstanding performances across AFCON 2025.

The new Man of the Match trophy underscores CAF’s broader ambition to use football as a platform for cultural expression, unity and continental pride throughout Africa’s premier football competition.