CAF Unveils Matchball For AFCON, Sets Rules For Playoffs

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday unveiled the official match ball for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The ball, named ITRI, is inspired by Morocco’s centuries-old zellij art and also pays tribute to the star featured on the Moroccan flag.

According to CAF, the ITRI ball will make its debut in the opening match of AFCON 2025, when hosts Morocco take on Comoros. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, 21 December.

In a related development, CAF has released important match regulations ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon, clarifying procedures for the one-legged fixture that will determine which nation advances.

If the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played to decide a winner. Should the scores remain level after extra time, the outcome will be determined by a penalty shootout. Each team will be allowed up to five substitutions during regular play to manage fatigue and make tactical adjustments.

If the game goes into extra time, a sixth substitution will be permitted to help teams cope with the added physical demands. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will also be in operation, assisting officials in reviewing key incidents such as goals, penalties, red cards, and cases of mistaken identity.