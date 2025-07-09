CAF Unveils Danone As Official Partners Of AFCON 2025, WAFCON 2024

The Confederation of African Football(CAF) and Danone, a global leader in food and nutrition in Africa have announced an agreement making Danone FanMilk an official partner of the ongoing WAFCON 2024 and the forthcoming AFCON 2025.

CAF President, Patrice Motsepe said, “CAF is pleased to welcome Danone as one of its official partners as this sends a strong message of growth and commitment.

We will work together to meet the nutritional needs of all those involved in these competitions.” On his own part, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Danone’s CEO, said, “This partnership fully reflects our mission, which is to bring health through food to as many people as possible.

The values of these competitions(AFCON 2025/WAFCON 2024) – proximity, transmission and celebration deeply resonate with those of Danone. We are proud to be part of these iconic events to showcase our brands and vision across Africa.