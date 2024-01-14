CAF to Move AFCON 2025 to June

The dates for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) remain undecided amid a potential clash with the FIFA Club World Cup, according to Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe. The 2021 finals in Cameroon and the 2023 edition of AFCON, which kicked off in Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday (yesterday).

CAF had made a commitment in 2017 to return to staging the tournament mid-year to avoid disputes with European clubs over releasing players in the middle of their season. But FIFA’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup is scheduled to be held in the United States in June and July 2025, setting up a potential clash of dates with that year’s AFCON which will be hosted by Morocco.

“We want the Cup of Nations to take place when it is most favourable and convenient for the tournament,” said Motsepe. “We are still engaging with FIFA about the dates.” Two African sides, Al Ahly of Egypt and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, have already qualified for the expanded Club World Cup. The national sides of both countries traditionally draw players from those clubs for international duty.