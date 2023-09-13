CAF snubs Nigerian referees for AFCON 2024

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has once again omitted Nigerian referees from the list of officials for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. The CAF listed 32 center referees, 33 assistant referees, and 2 VAR officials for the showpiece’s training session on its website on Tuesday, and no single official from Nigeria was considered. Three names each from Egypt and Algeria top the list of centre referees, followed by two each from Morocco, Mauritania, and Mauritius.

Gabon, Ghana, Benin, Congo, Somalia, and a number of other nations are also included. The assistant referees list includes representatives from Comoros, Djibouti, Burkina Faso, Sao Tome and Principe, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, and South Africa. There are four VAR referees chosen from Egypt, South Africa, Morocco, and Mauritius. The following nations were chosen for the technical instructors and physical trainers: Zimbabwe, Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Morocco, and Djibouti. Only Egypt produced the three VAR technicians and the IT support, while South Africa and the Benin Republic each produced one member of the CAF Referee Committee.