Following the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) controversial decision to strip Senegal of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, former Nigerian coach and current coach of the Benin National team, Gernot Rohr, has said the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is the only credible path to justice.

The veteran German tactician, who spoke ahead of Benin’s forthcoming international fixtures in Morocco, labelled the retroactive ruling, which handed the trophy to Morocco two months after the final whistle, as a decision that defies the “Human” element of the sport.

Rohr said, “This kind of story is unbelievable, coming two months after the final to have this kind of issue.”

“I think it’s not final, and I think the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will make the final one. This would be the best for everybody, even for Morocco, as well as for African football.”

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“This kind of story is unbelievable,” Rohr remarked, clearly moved by the plight of the Senegalese side.

“You’ve had the joy of being the winner, and two months later, they say you are no longer the winner, but you are the loser. This decision is not human.”

Rohr argued that such a ruling sets a wrong precedent that threatens the psychological integrity of the competition. He said that if a result can be overturned so long after the medals have been awarded, then the “spirit of the game” is effectively under siege.

With the Senegalese Football Federation already preparing to table their case before CAS, Rohr believes the intervention of the global sports tribunal is a necessity for the sake of African football’s reputation.

“I think it’s not final,” Rohr insisted. “I think the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will make the final one, and I think this would be the best for everybody, even for Morocco as well as for African football.”

Despite the unfolding drama in African football, Rohr remains focused on his immediate duties with the Beninese national team as the Cheetahs are currently preparing for their upcoming International Break fixtures against Palestine (March 27) and Guinea Conakry (March 31).