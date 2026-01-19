President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has revealed that Nigerian music star Burna Boy experienced a short delay at a Moroccan airport while travelling to perform at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Fan Zone concert in Rabat.

Speaking at a press briefing, Motsepe explained that the Grammy Award-winning singer was temporarily stopped by customs officials due to concerns over the jewellery he was carrying.

The CAF president described the accessories as heavy and valuable, which reportedly drew the attention of airport authorities.

Motsepe said the matter was brought to his attention, prompting him to personally step in to help resolve the issue. According to him, the situation was quickly settled following his intervention, allowing the artist to proceed with his journey.

Despite the brief setback, Burna Boy arrived in Rabat as scheduled and successfully headlined the AFCON Fan Zone concert on January 16.

The event also featured performances by Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, alongside Moroccan artists Stormy and Jaylann, adding to the excitement surrounding the tournament’s festivities.