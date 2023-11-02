Caf Player Of The Year Awards: Osimhen Tackles Nigeria’s 24-year Jinx, Faces Morocco’s Stars, Salah, Others

Nigeria’s World Cup Absence May Count Against Napoli’s Star, Udeze Fears

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is one of the 30 players shortlisted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the 2023 African Player of the Year awards. Osimhen is in a competitive field that includes big names like Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Egypt, Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Ghana, and Achraf Hakimi of PSG and Morocco.

The prestigious award ceremony is scheduled for December 11, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco. Osimhen is a strong contender for the award, having had a remarkable year. His pivotal contributions helped Napoli win their third Scudetto triumph, and he played a crucial role in their historic quarterfinal appearance in the UEFA Champions League. These feats have firmly established the 24-year-old striker in the football limelight.

Osimhen’s status is further elevated by his commendable 8th-place finish in the Ballon d’Or race, ranking him among the top football talents in Africa for 2023. If Osimhen wins the CAF Player of the Year award, he will follow in the footsteps of Nigerian football legends like Nwankwo Kanu, Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amunike, and Victor Ikpeba, who have previously claimed this esteemed accolade.

Notably, Osimhen could make history by becoming the first Nigerian to receive this award since Kanu was honoured as the best player in 1999, ending a 24-year gap for the three-time African champions. The last CAF Awards Gala, held in July 2022 in Rabat, Morocco, recognized Sadio Mane of Senegal and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala as the African Player of the Year and African Women’s Player of the Year, respectively.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles star Ifeanyi Udeze has expressed concerns that Napoli striker Osimhen may face tough competition for this year’s CAF Player of the Year Award. Udeze pointed out that Morocco’s remarkable run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar might give a strong contender for the CAF Award over Osimhen.

Notably, key Moroccan players, including Yassine Bonou, Sofiyan Ambrabat, and Achraf Hakimi, showcase their skills during the tournament, while Nigeria was conspicuously absent. Udeze explained, “The African award is different from the Ballon d’Or. It still requires voting. The 2022 World Cup will play a significant role in determining the winner, and Morocco reached the semifinals. Nevertheless, I believe Osimhen still has the upper hand to claim this award.”