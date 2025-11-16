New Telegraph

November 16, 2025
CAF Names Osimhen Finalist For Player Of The Year Award

  • November 16, 2025
The Confederation of African Football (CAF), on Sunday, named Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen among the three finalists for the Player of the Year award.

The Galatasaray striker, who won the honour in 2023, will compete with Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool) and Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain) for Africa’s top individual prize.

Osimhen’s name appeared on the shortlist released on Sunday evening for the award last won by Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman.

In the women’s category, Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade also made the final shortlist.

She will contest the award alongside Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy.

The CAF Awards 2025 will be held in Rabat, Morocco, on November 19 from 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT).

Men’s Categories: CAF Awards 2025 Shortlists

Player of the Year

  • Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

  • Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray)

Goalkeeper of the Year

  • Munir Mohamedi (Morocco/RS Berkane)

  • Yassine Bonou (Morocco/Al Hilal)

  • Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Interclub Player of the Year

  • Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

  • Mohamed Chibi (Morocco/Pyramids)

    • Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

    Coach of the Year

    • Bubista (Cape Verde)

    • Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco U-20)

    • Walid Regragui (Morocco)

    Young Player of the Year

    • Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco/Ajax)

    • Othmane Maamma (Morocco/Watford)

    • Tylon Smith (South Africa/Queens Park Rangers)

    National Team of the Year

    • Cape Verde

    • Morocco

    • Morocco U-20

    Club of the Year

    • Pyramids

    • RS Berkane

    • Mamelodi Sundowns

