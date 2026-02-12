CAF Considers Shifting 2027 AFCON Schedule

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is reportedly considering postponing the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to 2028 due to concerns over infrastructure readiness and an ongoing overhaul of the continental football calendar.

The speculation comes ahead of CAF’s Executive Committee meeting on February 13 in Dar es Salaam, where the issue is expected to be discussed.

The rumour mill suggested that AFCON 2027, scheduled to be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, could be pushed to 2028. A CAF ExCo meeting is set to take place in Tanzania 🇹🇿 on Friday, with a decision expected. A press conference will follow. If moved to 2028, the tournament would… pic.twitter.com/1Cl0vDDCEf — Eric Njiru ⚽️ (@EricNjiiru) February 11, 2026

The 2027 tournament, branded “Pamoja 2027” (Swahili for “together”), is set to be the first AFCON co-hosted by three nations, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania and was originally scheduled for June–July 2027, representing a milestone for East African football.

Two main factors are reportedly driving the potential postponement: lingering infrastructure challenges and CAF’s planned shift to a four-year AFCON cycle starting in 2028, alongside the introduction of an annual African Nations League from 2029.

Under the current calendar, the 2027 edition would have proceeded as planned, followed by a 2028 tournament before the new quadrennial cycle takes full effect.