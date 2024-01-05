CAF Increases AFCON Prize Money by 40%

…Winner to Pocket N6.2BN

The Confédération Africaine de Football CAF today announced a 40% increase in the Prize Money for the Winner of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

The Winner of the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 will receive €7 000 000 (about N6.2bn) The Runner-up of the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 will now get USD 4 000 000. Each of the two Semi-finalist will receive USD 2 500 000 and each of the four Quarter-finalist, USD 1 300 000.

The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the Prize Money of the AFCON and all its other major com- petitions. We have increased the Prize Money of the AFCON Winner to USD 7 000 000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON Prize Money.

I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to develop- ing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”