CAF Expands WAFCON To 16 Teams

The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the expansion of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) from 12 to 16 teams.

CAF has also decided to implement the expansion from the next edition of the WAFCON, which will be hosted by Morocco in 2026. Defending champions Super Falcons of Nigeria, hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, and 10 other countries have already booked their place in the WAFCON 2026 finals.

The top four teams from those eliminated in the final qualifying round have been selected to complete the list of participants based on their current FIFA Women’s World Rankings.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, and Egypt will join the already qualified teams in Morocco. The WAFCON 2026 finals will run from March 17 to April 3. It will also serve as the qualifier for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.