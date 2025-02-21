CAF Election: Appeals Committee Overturns Eto’o’s Ban

Share

Eight months after being sanctioned for serious ethical violations, FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o has received a major reprieve.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Committee has overturned the disciplinary panel’s decision that fined him $200,000.

Eto’o was sanctioned in July 2024 for his association with sports betting company 1xBet, a move CAF deemed a conflict of interest given his leadership role at the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

He immediately contested the ruling. On February 19, 2025, the Appeals Committee ruled in his favour, stating that the disciplinary body lacked jurisdiction over ethical matters.

Beyond overturning the fine, this decision reinstates Eto’o’s eligibility for the CAF Executive Committee. His candidacy had been previously rejected due to the controversy, barring him from next month’s elections.

With this obstacle removed, Eto’o could now pursue a higher position within African football’s governing body. He had already appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to challenge his disqualification, and this ruling could prove pivotal in his case.

