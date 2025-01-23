The Confederation of African Football (CAF), on Thursday disqualified Congo from participating in the forthcoming 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).
New Telegraph reports that CHAN is a competition meant for players playing in their countries’ domestic leagues.
CAF disciplinary board, acting on a complaint filed by the Equatorial Guinea Football Federation (FEGUIFUT) ruled that the Congolese fielded an ineligible player in the qualifiers last month.
Mankou Nguembete Japhet Elo, the player in question, was paraded by Congo in both legs of the qualifiers.
CAF also fined the Congolese Football Federation $10,000 for their action.
Equatorial Guinea will now face Home Eagles, defending champions Senegal and Sudan in Group D at CHAN 2024, following the continent’s soccer governing body’s verdict.
Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will co-host the 2024 edition in August.