CAF Delays WAFCON Decision As Falcons Return Home

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has yet to take a final decision on the proposed postponement of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, with an announcement expected at the latest by tomorrow.

The uncertainty follows a formal request by host nation Morocco for a shift in the tournament schedule. Sources close to the continental body disclosed that CAF has held a series of high-level meetings in recent weeks to examine the implications of any adjustment to the calendar, given the competition’s strategic importance in the women’s football programme.

Originally slated to hold from March 17 to April 3, 2026, in Morocco, the tournament also serves as Africa’s qualifying event for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, thereby heightening the stakes for participating nations.

Despite the proximity of the scheduled kick-off date, CAF has yet to issue an official statement confirming whether the competition will proceed as planned or be postponed.

Key pretournament activities, including media accreditation and formal communication to stakeholders, are yet to be concluded, further deepening the uncertainty.