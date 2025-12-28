CAF Debunks Rumours Of Free Entries To Stadia

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has dismissed rumours that it has sanctioned free entry for fans at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

There were reports that CAF, in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee, LOC, has ordered free entry for fans due to low turnout at different stadia.

Only the games involving the hosts have witnessed large turnouts. CAF said all tickets for the games will continue to be sold until the end of the competition.

Action will continue in the competition on Saturday with four matches. The Super Eagles will be in action against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.