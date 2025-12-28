New Telegraph

December 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. CAF Debunks Rumours…

CAF Debunks Rumours Of Free Entries To Stadia

CAF Debunks Rumours Of Free Entries To Stadia

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has dismissed rumours that it has sanctioned free entry for fans at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

There were reports that CAF, in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee, LOC, has ordered free entry for fans due to low turnout at different stadia.

Only the games involving the hosts have witnessed large turnouts. CAF said all tickets for the games will continue to be sold until the end of the competition.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Action will continue in the competition on Saturday with four matches. The Super Eagles will be in action against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Benin Beat Botswana To Claim First-Ever AFCON Win
Read Next

Ex-Rep Urges Sanwo-Olu To Boost Welfare Interventions For PLWDs