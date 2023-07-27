CAF Cups: Tade Azeez Upbeat As Enyimba, Remo, Insurance Face Tough Battles

The Chairman of ValueJet Cup, Tade Azeez, has sent a message of goodwill to the four Nigeria Premier Football League clubs that will represent the country in this season’s CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday conducted the draws for the CAF club’s competitions that will start on August 18th.

“I am wishing our clubs in the CAF competitions a successful campaign, with good preparation and hard work our clubs should get to the group stages,” the former President of the Nigeria Referee Association said.

“This is the major reason why we are organising the second edition of the ValueJet Cup. Our clubs need competitive games to put their squad in the best shape for the continental games. “We have received confirmation letters from Remo Stars and Rivers United, and we commend them for accepting our invitation. They will play against top NPFL clubs, all participating clubs in this year’s tournament will be an NPFL side and we are excited about our plans.

I am optimistic the tournament will help the clubs on the continent.” Meanwhile, three of the country’s representatives on the continent, Enyimba, Remo stars and Insurance have all been drawn against tough opponents with only Rivers United drawn bye in the preliminary round.