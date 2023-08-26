CAF Cup: Redemption Song for Enyimba, Remo

Nigeria’s two clubs playing in the CAF Champions League, Enyimba FC of Aba and Remo Stars of Ikenne will both be seeking redemption in the second leg of their preliminary round against Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya and Medeama SC of Ghana respectively when both play at home on Sunday.

Enyimba lost 4-3 in Libya and any victory this weekend will be enough for the two-time winner of the competition to move to the next round. Speaking ahead of the game, a striker of the record Nigeria Premier Football League winner with nine titles, Chijioke Mbaoma, remains confident his side can overturn a first-leg deficit to beat Al Ahly Benghazi and reach the next round.

“We are not satisfied, but we have to be satisfied with ourselves and look forward to the next step,” Mbaoma said. “They played and won at home. Now is the time for us to play with our fans and show them what we can do too.” Mbaoma was on target in the defeat and will be key to Enyimba’s chances of overturning the 4-3 ag- gregate scoreline. He has challenged his teammates to harness their home support and demonstrate their quality when it matters most.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars must over- turn a 1-0 defeat away to Medeama SC of Ghana when both faceoff on Sunday. Jonathan Sowah scored the winning goal in the 22nd minute of the encounter with Remo Stars missing some glaring chances that would have tilted the game in their favour.

The only Nigerian side competing in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, Insurance of Benin, will need to be at their best as they will be working hard to maintain their 1-0 first leg win against ASO Chlef FC of Algeria.

The team was sent off on their way to Algeria for the second leg by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, while also charging them to go all out for a win. The governor said: “I came to the Airport to see you guys and to assure you of government support. I want you to know that we are behind you. I am confident that you will be victorious.

“I believe you can even perform better than you did in Benin last week Saturday. Go and get the victory. “You know something good is waiting for you when you win.” Insurance began the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup preliminary journey with a 1-0 victory over ASO Chlef FC of Algeria at the Samuel Ogbemu- dia stadium, Benin, and are prepared for the second leg scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 26, in Algiers.