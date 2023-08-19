CAF Cup: Nigerians Teams Begin Quest For Continental Glory

Three of the Nigeria’s teams playing on the continent this year will in action this weekend with only Rivers United drawn bye in the CAF Confederation Cup after finishing in the quarterfinal stage of the last edition of the competition.

Two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba, at the end of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier League season won a record ninth title to qualify for the Africa’s elite championships and will be up against Al-Ahly Benghazi of Libya in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League with the first leg taking place in Tripoli, Libya, on Sunday.

The country’s second team playing in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars will on Sunday reignite Nigeria and Ghana rivalry as they will be up against Medeama FC of Ghana. The Ikenne-base side must have learnt a lesson from their maiden participation on the continent, despite drawing their first leg away from home, they lost out to AS FAR Rabat of Morocco in the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup as they lost the second leg at home.

Speaking in Ghana ahead of the game, Remo Stars’ President, Kunle Soname, said it will be disappointing if the club fails to overcome Mede- ama SC at the end of the two legs. However, he insists that his club will owe no one an apology if things do not go their way.

To complete the weekend games for Nigeria, Confederation Cup winner, Bendel Insurance will be playing at home against ASO Chief of Alge- ria with the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, already mobilizing the people of the state to come out in their numbers to cheer the team to victory on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin.