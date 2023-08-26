CAF Cup: Go for Victory, Obaseki Charges Bendel Insurance

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has charged Bendel Insurance Football Club team to go for victory in the return leg game against ASO Chief FC of Algeria, scheduled for Saturday, (today).

The Benin Arsenal are heading into the return leg with a home win advantage after defeating visiting ASO Chief of Algeria by 1-0 in the first leg of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary Round match played last Saturday, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obaseki led sports lovers in the state and other top government functionaries to bid the team farewell ahead of their departure from the Benin Airport as they traveled to Algeria for the match. The governor said: “I am sure you are prepared for the Algerian journey. I know that the team knows what to do and I am sure you will play better there than in Benin City because you were anxious about the home crowd.

“You have nothing to lose in this encounter but everything to gain. They are old men, and I know they don’t have stamina. I am here to see you, motivate you, and ensure you are in good spirits.” The governor urged them to follow the instructions of the team coach, Monday Odigie, as well as his game plan, which had helped the team remain unbeaten throughout the just-concluded season in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).