CAF Continental Teams Get Opponents

Remo up against Zilimadjou as Kwara Utd ready for Ghana Jollof

Three of Nigeria’s clubs playing on the continent in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup yesterday were all drawn against their opponents in the first preliminary rounds of the competition with Rivers United the only club drawn in the first round.

Nigeria Premier Football League champion, Remo Stars, are up against familiar foes, Zilimadjou FC of Comoros, the same team Rangers played last year, with both legs taking place in Nigeria.

A win for Remo Stars, who are yet to progress from this stage of the competition since their debut a few years ago, will set up a mouthwatering tie against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa for a maiden space in the group stage.

The second Nigerian qualifier for the CAF Champions League, Rivers United, will need to wait for the conclusion of DR Congo’s Linafoot League to know their opponents. Rivers United will play the first leg away.

President Federation Cup winner, Kwara United, will start their journey in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup with a tricky tie against rival, Asante Kotoko FC of Ghana, reviving the controversy surrounding Ghana and Nigeria jollof rice.

Kwara United will start their journey away in Ghana before the second leg in Nigeria and an aggregate win over two legs will see the Afonja Warriors facing off against Wydad Club Athletic of Morocco in the 2nd preliminary round.

The second CAF CC campaigner, Abia Warriors, will start their journey at home against Djoliba Athletic Club of Mali before a potential second round tie against Gbohloé-su des Lacs of Togo in the 2nd preliminary round.

The games are expected to take place in September.