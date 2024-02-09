New Telegraph

February 9, 2024
CAF Confirms Tinubu’s Attendance In 2023 AFCON Final

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday notified the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe that he would be attending the stadium to watch the Africa Cup of Nations final.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Sunday the Super Eagles of Nigeria will square off with Ivory Coast in the winner-take-all 2023 Africa Cup final.

There have been many surprises during this year’s AFCON, and on February 11 at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, fans will be treated to a spectacular finale.

READ ALSO:

Since it is their home pitch, Ivorians are expected to predominate the stadium and will be motivated to support their team to victory.

However, the Super Eagles won’t be alone because some travelling supporters and Nigerians residing in Cote d’Ivoire will support them.

In other news, President Tinubu will be at the stadium to cheer the Super Eagles, according to CAF President Motsepe.

