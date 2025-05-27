CAF Confirms Six Match Venues For 2024 WAFCON In Morocco

Share

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), in collaboration with the Local Organising Committee (LOC), has officially announced the match venues for the highly anticipated 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), set to be hosted by Morocco from July 5 to July 26, 2025.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, six stadiums across four cities will host the continent’s premier women’s football competition.

The selected venues reflect Morocco’s growing investment in football infrastructure and its commitment to delivering a world-class sporting event.

Confirmed WAFCON 2024 Venues:

Olympic Stadium – Rabat

Larbi Zaouli Stadium – Casablanca

Père Jégo Stadium – Casablanca

El Bachir Stadium – Mohammédia

Honor Stadium – Oujda

Berkane Stadium – Berkane

This edition marks a significant milestone as Morocco becomes the first nation to host the tournament in back-to-back editions, having also hosted WAFCON 2022, which was won by South Africa.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria, nine-time champions and the most successful team in the competition’s history, have been drawn into Group B alongside Botswana, Tunisia, and Algeria. Expectations are high for the Nigerian side as they seek to reclaim their continental crown.

CAF and LOC officials have emphasized the importance of delivering a safe, inclusive, and exciting tournament that continues to elevate the status of women’s football across Africa.

“The selection of these six high-standard venues demonstrates CAF’s and Morocco’s commitment to raising the profile of women’s football. We look forward to an unforgettable tournament,” said a CAF spokesperson.

WAFCON 2024 is expected to attract record viewership and fan engagement, as top African nations compete for glory and qualification spots for global women’s football competitions.

