New Telegraph

December 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 21, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. CAF Confirms Peseiro’s…

CAF Confirms Peseiro’s Provisional AFCON 2023 Squad

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially released the Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro’s 41-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The list was made public on Wednesday morning via CAF’s official website. The squad comprises six goalkeepers, including three players from the NPFL who are yet to be capped at full international level, namely Olorunleke Ojo, Christian Nwoke, and Obasogie Amas.

Additionally, there are 13 defenders, eight midfielders, and 13 forwards in the squad. Coach Jose Peseiro will have to submit a final 27-man squad to CAF by January 3, 2024. Nigeria will play their first game on January 14, 2023, in Abidjan against Equatorial Guinea.

Read Previous

Court Remands 2 for Killing Friend Over Bags of Rice
Read Next

Alex Ekwueme Varsity Announces Supplementary Post-utme Screening for Newly-Approved Courses