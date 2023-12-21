CAF Confirms Peseiro’s Provisional AFCON 2023 Squad

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially released the Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro’s 41-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The list was made public on Wednesday morning via CAF’s official website. The squad comprises six goalkeepers, including three players from the NPFL who are yet to be capped at full international level, namely Olorunleke Ojo, Christian Nwoke, and Obasogie Amas.

Additionally, there are 13 defenders, eight midfielders, and 13 forwards in the squad. Coach Jose Peseiro will have to submit a final 27-man squad to CAF by January 3, 2024. Nigeria will play their first game on January 14, 2023, in Abidjan against Equatorial Guinea.