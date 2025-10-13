CAF Confirms Morocco As W’Cup Playoffs Hosts

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that Morocco will host the playoff tournament to determine Africa’s final representative at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a circular signed by Samson Adamu, CAF’s Director of Competitions and Events, all member associations were notified of the tournament’s dates, venue, and structure.

The playoff will serve as the final qualifying phase for one African team to earn a place in the intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March 2026.

According to the document, the playoff tournament will feature the four best second-placed teams from the nine CAF World Cup qualifying groups.

These teams will be determined at the end of Matchday 10. The mini-tournament is scheduled to take place in Morocco, with the semi-final matches set for November 13, 2025, and the final to be played on November 16, 2025.

The winner of the final will move on to the intercontinental playoffs, where they will face a team from either Asia, South America, Oceania, or the CONCACAF region for a place at the 2026 World Cup.eding for the tournament will be based on the FIFA World Rankings to be released on October 23, 2025.