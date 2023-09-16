CAF Confederation Cup: Obaseki Leads Insurance Fans Out Against RS Berkane

Free Bus for Fans, Gates Thrown Open

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, will on Saturday afternoon lead teeming supporters of Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin to Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium as they tackle Renaissance Sportive de Berkane Football Club of Morocco in the 2nd round first leg of CAF Confederation Cup.

Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission Yusuf Alli, and the Press Secretary to Edo State governor, Mr. Andrew Okungbowa, expressed confidence that Governor Obaseki will be at the forefront on Saturday to give massive support to the Benin Arsenal.

They said: “Let me on the behalf of the government of Edo State and our amiable governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki, appreciate the people of Edo State, including the civil servants for the massive support given to Bendel Insurance FC against their opponents from Algeria ASO Chief FC in the first preliminary round game last month.

The rhyme of that massive support still echoes. We are ready for the second round first leg again, on Saturday September 16, 2023 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium. This time Bendel Insurance will be up against Renaissance Sportive de Berkane Football Club of Morocco.

So we are using this medium to call on our people again to come out in their thousands to support their darling team Bendel Insurance team to victory. Your support will no doubt play a very big role.”

“The state government is offering free ride for spectators coming to the stadium, the same way we did in the first round match. We have also thrown the gate open with free tickets. Our Governor has put all machinery in place to ensure victory for Bendel Insurance.”

Bendel Insurance who are Nigeria’s Federation Cup holders, secured their second round of the CAF Confederation Cup after an impressive first and second- leg performance against ASO Chlef of Algeria, who are the 2022/23 Algeria Cup winners