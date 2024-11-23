New Telegraph

November 23, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 23, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. 2024 Elections
  3. CAF Confederation Cup:…

CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba Off To Egypt For Al Masry Clash

Enyimba have departed the country for their CAF Confederation Cup opening Group D fixture against Al Masry of Egypt.

The People’s Elephant left the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State aboard a United Airlines flight for Abuja on Saturday morning.

The contingent will then connect a direct flight to Cairo from Abuja.

READ ALSO:

The players and their officials are expected to arrive in Egypt on Sunday.

The encounter is billed for the Suez Canel Stadium in Ismailia on Wednesday

The People’s Elephants are looking to make history as the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Mechanics, Technicians Partner ACOMIN To Renovate PHCs In Niger
Read Next

Okpebholo Appoints Sulaiman Aledeh MD, Edo Broadcasting Service
Share
Copy Link
×