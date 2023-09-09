CAF Confederation Cup: Edo Ready as Bendel Insurance Host RS Berkane Sept. 16

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, are set for another thrilling continental showdown as they advance in the CAF Confederation Cup with a first-leg clash against Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (RSB) of Morocco in the Second Qualifying Round of the competition.

The Edo-based team will host the 2021/2022 CAF Confederation Cup winners for a place in the group stage, on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, the Edo State capital. The Benin Arsenals who are Nigeria’s Federation Cup holders, secured their spot in the Second Round of the CAF Confederations Cup after a remarkable first and second-leg performance against Aso Chlef of Algeria, who are the 2022/23 Algerian Cup winners.

The team, which has remained unbeaten this season, has continued to enjoy the support and motivation from the state government which has rejuvenated the indomitable spirit for which the Benin Arsenals have always been known.

The Edo State Government under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki has made huge investments in developing and sustaining the football club in particular and the sports sector in general, with investments that have revitalised sporting activities and elevated the state-owned club from erstwhile relegation into the lofty heights of visibility, which the team now enjoys across the nation and the African continent.

Speaking ahead of the September 16 encounter, the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Andrew Okungbowa, said the State was ready to receive the visitors, expressing confiout victorious after 90 minutes. According to him; “All is set as our darling team, Bendel Insurance FC, hosts Renaissance Sportive de Berkane (RSB) of Morocco in the first leg of the 2nd Qualifying Round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

“The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, with its state-of-the-art facilities and impeccable pitch conditions, has been meticulously prepared for this great encounter, and our football-loving fans and supporters are ready and eager, as always, to fill the 12, 000 capacity stadium with their cheers and support for the players, creating an electrifying atmosphere that will certainly inspire the home team to victory “It is going to be another carnival-like festival Saturday in Benin, as the State Governor has given us marching orders to mobilize Edo people just as we did in the first leg last month, to cheer our darling Insurance to victory.

We have already set machinery in place to mobilize our people and to ensure that the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium is full on match day with fans and supporters from across the state.”