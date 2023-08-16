CAF Confederation Cup: Edo Govt Urges Residents To Support Insurance En masse Saturday

The Edo State government has urged residents to come out en masse to cheer Bendel Insurance football club to victory in the first preliminary CAF Confederation Cup match with Association Sportive Olympique de Chlef (ASO Chlef) of Algeria.

To this end, the government said it has made provision for free tickets for residents to watch the match at the 15,000 capacity Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City.

The Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Mr. Yusuf Alli who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City on Wednesday said the match is scheduled for Saturday August 19, 2023 by 4.PM

Alli also said free buses would be available at 10 locations in Benin City; to covey residents to and from the stadium starting from 12noon.

He added that the first 100 supporters at the stadium would be rewarded with free jerseys.

“It’s being 34 years ago since Bendel Insurance football club of Benin played at the continental level. This Saturday, the gates will be thrown open and we want a capacity-filled stadium

“The team and management is being mobilized,” Alli stated.

Bendel Insurance will travel to Algeria for the revised fixture on August 27, 2023 at the 18,000-capacity Mohamed Boumezrag Stadium in Chlef,

.