CAF Confederation Cup: Edo Govt Draws Support For Bendel Insurance

Ahead of Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup 2nd Round preliminaries match between Bendel Insurance and SV Berkane of Morocco, the Edo State Government has solicited full support for the Benin Arsenal.

The Edo State Sports Commission on Friday said despite entrance being free, tickets would still be issued to fans to give them a psychological sense of being part of the match.

Chairman of the Commission, Yusuf Alli stated this at a press briefing ahead of the match where he said free buses would also be released to specific points in Benin City to convey fans to and from the stadium.

He said the strategy worked in the last home match and it would be repeated on Saturday. Alli commended the Bendel Insurance coaching crew adding that he was optimistic that the club would qualify for the group stage of the competition.

According to him, “We are going to repeat the same plan of releasing 30 buses to carry people to and from the stadium in 12 points. We are having a roadshow telling people about the match and sharing the tickets because people believe that with tickets, they are part of the show so we have enough tickets.

“The reason we feel that tickets should be done is that people feel that they are part of events when they see tickets in their hands but the gates are free but if you tell them they may not be that interested that is why we have to print tickets for them.

“We tried it during the 2023 All African Games and it worked so I mentioned it to the governor and he bought into it, we did it and it worked so why are we going to deviate from something that has worked.”

For the free bus ride, Acting Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Edo City Transport Service (ECTS), Hauwa Ohikhuare said “As many that will come to the designated points, they will be picked to the stadium and returned after the match so we encourage the people to come out massive and encourage our dear Bendel Insurance, you did it before, I expect that you will do it again.”

On his part, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Andrew Okungbowa said Governor Obaseki would lead top government officials and political leaders to the match venue.

He said “The governor who is the number one supporter of Bendel Insurance will lead other officials of government and political leaders to be present in the stadium. The team is not lacking anything, all that they need to have a good outing has been provided by the government.”