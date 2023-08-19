CAF Confederation Cup: Bendel Insurance Beats Visiting AS Olympic Chlef Of Algeria By Lone Goal

Bendel Insurance FC of Benin on Saturday defeated the visiting AS Olympic Chlef of Algeria by a lone goal in the first leg of the 2023/2024 CAF Confederation Cup season.

Insurance played host to the Algerian side in a continental match decided at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Imade Osarenkhoe scored in the 42nd minute to earn the hosts a slim victory ahead of their return leg on Aug. 27 in Algeria.

Insurance had wasted three chances within the first 30 minutes of play before Osarenkhoe connected the free kick taken by Sunday Anyanwu to give the Nigerian side a lead.

Abdurrahim Hamra of AS Chlef received the first yellow card in the match for roughly obstructing Zaidu Ayuba at the centre of the field; the foul that resulted in the goal.

Gape Mohutsiwa of the Algerian club received the second booking for a rough tackle shortly before halftime.

The second half resumed with Insurance picking up from their first-half performance but were matched by the visitors who stepped up their game and became more tactical

Notwithstanding, Sarki Ismael of Insurance came close to another goal after 62 minutes, but his nod slightly went over the goal post.

Bendel Insurance will travel to Algeria for the second leg to seek a consolidation if they are to qualify for the second round of the competition.

In his post-match interview, Coach Monday Odigie of Insurance said his team would work on their goal-scoring tactics before the return leg